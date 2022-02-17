UGC NET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Expected Date, Where to Check Scorecards

Live now
The results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2020 and June 2021 sessions is likely to be released by tomorrow, February 18. `The exam conducting body — NTA, is, however, yet to give an official confirmation. Once released, the results will be available at the official website — ugcnetntanicin. Read More
The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) had earlier requested the NTA to declare the UGC NET results for the December 2020 and June 2021 sessions. As the exams were already delayed beyond schedule and the two sessions had to be merged, the students are urging authorities to take prompt action in announcing the results. The association had written to UGC asking to announce the results immediately. “We request ugc_india to release UGC NTA NET Dec 2020 and June 2021 session results immediately,” the students’ body tweeted.
Prior to Covid-19, the NTA usually announced the results of UGC NET within a month or less. In 2020, the results were however delayed and were released after 2 months. The exam concluded on September 29 and the results were announced on December 1 that year. In 2019, UGC NET concluded on December 6 and the result was released in less than a month, on December 31 while for the June 2019 exam ended on June 28 and the results were declared on July 15.
Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to score at least 40 per cent marks, while those belonging to the reserved category will have to get a minimum of 35 per cent marks. Candidates will also have to pass each paper separately. In paper 1, unreserved category candidates will have to score 40 out of 100 while reserved category candidates have to score 35 out of 100. In paper 2, unreserved category candidates will have to obtain 70-75 marks out of 200, the minimum marks will be 65 to 70 for OBC and EWS category candidates, for SC it will be 60 to 65, and 55 to 60 for ST.
Step 1. Go to the official website of UGC NET — ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the result link on the homepage
Step 3. Enter required credentials
Step 4. The UGC NET results for December 2020 and June 2021 sessions will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download and save for further use
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 attempts by tomorrow, February 18. The agency had merged the two attempts – December 2020 and June 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Almost 12.67 lakh candidates are awaiting the results.
Almost 12.67 lakh candidates had registered for the UGC NET 2021. NTA had merged the two attempts — December 2020 and June 2021 last year and conducted the exam between November 20 and December 5 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Some cyclone-hit areas conducted a re-exam from December 24. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for teaching positions in colleges.
The exam was held for over 90 subjects in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in a multiple choice question (MCQ) format. It was held in two shifts for three hours. Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to score at least 40 per cent marks, while for the reserved category it is 35 per cent. Candidates will also have to pass each paper separately. NTA had released the answer key of the UGC NET 2021 earlier and candidates were allowed to raise objections. Based on the objections, the final result will be released.
