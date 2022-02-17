UGC NET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Expected Date, Where to Check Scorecards

Read more

The results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2020 and June 2021 sessions is likely to be released by tomorrow, February 18. `The exam conducting body — NTA, is, however, yet to give an official confirmation. Once released, the results will be available at the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Almost 12.67 lakh candidates had registered for the UGC NET 2021. NTA had merged the two attempts — December 2020 and June 2021 last year and conducted the exam between November 20 and December 5 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Some cyclone-hit areas conducted a re-exam from December 24. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for teaching positions in colleges.

The exam was held for over 90 subjects in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in a multiple choice question (MCQ) format. It was held in two shifts for three hours. Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to score at least 40 per cent marks, while for the reserved category it is 35 per cent. Candidates will also have to pass each paper separately. NTA had released the answer key of the UGC NET 2021 earlier and candidates were allowed to raise objections. Based on the objections, the final result will be released.

