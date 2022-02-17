UGC NET Result: When & Where to Expect

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2020 and June 2021 sessions by tomorrow, February 18. `An official confirmation is yet to be declared. Once released, the results will be available at the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Around 12.67 lakh candidates had registered for the exams this time. The NTA had merged the two attempts last year — December 2020 and June 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for teaching positions across colleges in India.

Also read| Online, Offline, Hybrid Mode: What Will Colleges 2.0 Look Like

Those who appeared for the exam will have to score at least 40 per cent marks, for the reserved category it is 35 per cent. Candidates will also have to pass each paper separately. In paper 1, unreserved category candidates will have to score 40 out of 100 while reserved category candidates have to score 35 out of 100. In paper 2, candidates will have to obtain 70-75 marks out of 200 for the unreserved category, the minimum marks will be 65 to 70 for OBC and EWS, for SC it will be 60 to 65, and 55 to 60 for ST.

UGC NET results: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of UGC NET

Step 2. Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter required credentials

Step 4. The UGC NET results will be displayed on screen

Step 5. Download and save for further use

NTA had released the answer key of the UGC NET earlier and candidates were allowed to raise objections. The exams were conducted in two shifts for three hours. The exam was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in a multiple choice question (MCQ) format.

Read| CSIR NET June 2021 Admit Cards Released, Exam from February 15

Prior to Covid-19, the NTA usually announced the results of UGC NET within a month or less. In 2020, the results were delayed and were released after 2 months. The exam ended on September 29 and the results were announced on December 1 that year. In 2019, the exam concluded on December 6 and the result was released in less than a month, on December 31 while the June 2019 exam ended on June 28 and the results were declared on July 15.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.