UGC NET Results 2022 Date and Time Announced: Know When & Where to Download Scorecard
1-MIN READ

UGC NET Results 2022 Date and Time Announced: Know When & Where to Download Scorecard

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: November 04, 2022, 11:45 IST

New Delhi, India

NTA will release UGC NET Results 2022 on November 5

NTA will release UGC NET Results 2022 on November 5 (Representative image)

UGC NET Results 2022 will be releasing on November 5, 2022 at nta.ac.in. The date was confirmed by UGC Chairman

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release UGC NET Results 2022 on November 5, 2022. The National Eligibility Test results when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of NTA-  nta.ac.in and  ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The date of release of results was announced by UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. “UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website https://nta.ac.in#UGC-NET” he wrote on twitter.

Phase 1 was held from July 9 to 12, 2022. Phase 2 was held from September 20 to 22, 2022. Phase 3 of the UGC NET 2022 exam was held from September 23, 2022 till October 1, 2022 and Phase 4 was held on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2022.

To check UGC NET result 2022, candidates have to login with their application number and date of birth. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.

UGC NET Results: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the ugcnet.nta.nic.in exam website

Step 2: From the site, click the link to view scorecards.

Step 3: Fill in the necessary login details.

Step 4: Submit and check your results.

Ste 5: Print the results page for later reference.

The NTA had previously released a provisional answer key for UGC NET, with objection accepted till October 26. Candidates who had doubts about the answers could request a cross-check by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Indian nationals’ eligibility for assistant professor and junior research fellowship positions in universities and colleges is determined by the UGC NET examination.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category need to score at least 40 per cent marks, while reserved category candidates need to score a minimum of 35 per cent. Not just overall, candidates also have to pass each paper separately.

