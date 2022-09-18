UGC NET Revised Schedule Out, Admit Card to be out Soon

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Phase 3 Subject wise schedule and dates have been announced. The NTA recently released the notice regarding the release of the Phase 2 Admit Card and the UGC NET Phase 3 Dates. This is the revised schedule that has ben released by the NTA. As per the schedule, the exams will begin on September 23. Candidates can download the admit card for phase 2 and also check the phase 3 dates on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET 2022 Phase 3 Subject-wise schedule for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) is out and phase 3 would begin from September 23, 2022. Phase 3 ends on October 14, 2022.

Meanwhile for the Junior Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor will be used to administer the exam. It will be carried out in test mode using a computer. For the examination set for September 20, 21, and 22, the Phase 2 admit card is now available. UGC NET exam is conducted twice every year for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor.

The advanced exam city slips and the admission card for UGC NET Phase 3 will be made available soon and announced on the official website, according to the notice that was made public. Candidates must log in and download the city slip and admit card after they are made available.

The examination for the all the subjects will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. As of now, the NTA has not released the admist card for the exam and it is likely that the admit cards will be displayed for candidates on UGC NET website, in due course.

Candidates are recommended to regularly monitor both the NTA website, nta.ac.in, and the UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also email ugcnet@nta.ac.in or call the NTA Help Desk at 01140759000 for any exam-related clarifications.

