UGC-NET Second Phase Exams Postponed to be Held in September

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exams to September 2022. The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar announced the postponement on Monday, 8 August 2022. Those who have registered to appear for the UGC NET 2022 phase 2 should check the new exam dates. Candidates can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) – nta.ac.in – to go through the exam dates.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first phase of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination on July 9, 11, and 12, 2022 for 33 subjects in 310 examination centers located in 225 cities across the country,” UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

The phase 2 exam of UGC NET had previously been planned for August 12, 13, and 14. However, the final Phase II examination of the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) has now been scheduled to be held between September 20 and 30, 2022.

The exam involving 64 subjects (including Telugu and Marathi has been postponed due to the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana having their own examinations on July 9, 2022, and 15 subjects in which the examination could not be conducted at 07 Centers on July 9, 2022 Shift-1 due to technical issues.

The new timetable states that the exam location will be announced on September 11 and that phase two applicants will receive their admit cards online on September 16 at either ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

