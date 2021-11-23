UGC Offers Several Scholarships for College Students, Applications Open

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications for four scholarship schemes for college and university students, the commission has said in a public notice. The eligible and interested students can submit their applications for scholarships on the official website of NSP – scholarships.gov.in. The last date for filing online applications by students is November 30.

In a public notice issued on November 22, the UGC announced that it has four scholarship schemes for college and university students for the academic year 2021-22. These four schemes include Indira Gandhi PG Scholarship for Single Girl Child, PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders candidates, Ishan Uday Special Scholarship for North Eastern Region, and PG Scholarship Professional Courses for SC, ST candidates. “The guidelines of each scheme may be accessed at the National Scholarship Portal,” UGC said.

UGC scholarship scheme amounts

Indira Gandhi PG Scholarship for Single Girl Child — Rs 36,200 per annum (for two years)

PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders candidates — Rs 3,100 per month (for two years)

Ishan Uday Special Scholarship for North Eastern Region — Rs 5,400 per month for general degree courses and Rs 7,800 per month for technical, medical, professional, paramedical courses

PG Scholarship Professional Courses for SC, ST candidates — Rs 7,800 per month for ME, MTech courses, Rs 4,500 per month for other courses

According to the commission, the portal is open for receiving applications for ‘Fresh’ as well as ‘Renewals’. Students can file their online applications form by November 30, and the closing date for verification of applications by institutions of students including re-submission of defective applications is December 15.

The UGC has advised students to submit their online applications on time so that their institutions are able to verify applications within the prescribed timeline. The commission has also advised the eligible institutions to verify applications of their students immediately after receiving applications on NPS. “It would be in the interest of students, if all the applications are verified by institutions by December 10, 2021, so that they are able to correct/rectify the defective applications,” UGC notified.

