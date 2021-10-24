UGC Opens Applications For Filmmaking, Selected Candidates To Participate at IFFI Goa

University Grant Commission (UGC) has invited applications for 75 young creative minds under various categories of filmmaking — direction, editing, cinematography, sound recording, acting, playback singing, production design, and scriptwriting, as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Interested candidates fulfilling the specified eligibility criteria can apply till October 25 on the official website of UGC — ugc.ac.in. The selected applicants will get an opportunity to participate in all the major activities of the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

UGC filmmaking applications: Who can register

Indian applicants should have showcased their skills in at least two short films/audio (feature/nonfeature) in one of the following categories: direction, editing, cinematography, sound recording, acting, playback singing, production design, scriptwriting.

Candidates will be required to submit video/audio or representational work of time duration between 5 minutes and 10 minutes including credits. The films may be in their original language but have to be subtitled in English. The films accredited to the candidate shall not be older than 3 years as of October 1, 2021.

The candidate should not exceed 35 years of age as of October 01.

UGC filmmaking applications: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website UGC or IFFI Goa

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ‘Apply for 75 creative minds of tomorrow’

Step 3: A document will be opened. Candidates will have to download and take a printout of the application form

Step 4: Fill in all the details and send the duly filled and scanned application forms at india75.iffi@gmail.com along with other required documents.

UGC filmmaking applications: Documents needed

Here’s is the list of documents that candidates need to send along with the application form

— Functional links of the films accredited for your specific skill

— A government authorized identity card/proof of address

— Filled and signed declaration form

— A letter of recommendation

— Representational work/showreel preferably under 5 minutes duration.

“The objective of the programme is to encourage and recognise young creative minds and budding talent in the country," reads the official notice. The 52nd IFFI Goa will be held from November 20 to 28.

