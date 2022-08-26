UGC Releases List of 21 'Fake' Universities, Highest in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday declared 24 “self-styled” institutions as fake and found two more in violation of norms. The commission released a list of 21 fake universities operating in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, UP, Odisha, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. These universities have also been revoked from conferring any degree to the students.

“Students and Public at large are hereby informed that presently following 21 self-styled, unrecognized institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree,” UGC stated in an official notice.

Read: UGC Lists Events for Shikshak Parv, Asks Universities to Observe Teacher’s Day from September 5 to 9

According to the list, Delhi has eight fake universities, this includes: All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS), Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Uttar Pradesh comes second with seven fake universities. These include: Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad.

West Bengal and Odisha have two universities each, including Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Nababharat Shiksha Parishad and North Orissa University of Agriculture Technology

The list also include Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society from Karnataka, St. John’s University from Kerala, Raja Arabic University from Maharashtra, Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education from Puducherry and Christ New Testament Deemed University from Andhra Pradesh.

The notification stated how a university is described under the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. “The right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a University under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees,” UGC said. “Save as provided in sub-Section (1), no person or authority shall confer, or grant, or hold himself or itself out as entitled to confer or grant, any degree……” it added in the official notification.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here