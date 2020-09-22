UGC Releases New Academic Calendar for 2020-21, Classes for First Year Students to Commence from Nov 1

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the revised tentative calendar for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate courses in universities for the academic year 2020-21.

The session calendar of UGC has been shared on Twitter by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. As per the new schedule, the admission process should be completed by October 31, 2020. The new academic session will commence from November 1.

Students will be getting preparation break from March 1 to March 7, 2021. The exam will be conducted between March 8 and 26 after which there will be semester break till April 4. The even semester will start from April 5 and the exam will be conducted between August 9 and August 21. The next academic session for the batch will be from August 30, 2021.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the @ugc_india Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21,” the minister tweeted.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the @ugc_india Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21.Suggested calendar👇 pic.twitter.com/JPYNhiWb0k — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 22, 2020

The Union minister also said that to avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents due to the COVID-19 lockdown and related factors, a complete refund of fees will be made for cancellation of admissions/ migration of students up to November 30, 2020.

To avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents due to lockdown and related factors, a full refund of fees will be made on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to 30.11.2020, for this very session as a special case.#UGCGuidelines — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 22, 2020

The UGC had first released an alternative academic calendar in April-end where it said classes for first-year students were to commence on September 1, 2020. Examinations were to be conducted from January 1 to January 25, 2021. The even semester was to begin from January 27 and dispersal was to be on May 25.

Reports say the dates of the admission have been revised as the entrance exams of most universities have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UGC in its guidelines has said that if there be any delay in declaration of results of the qualifying examinations, the universities may plan and begin the academic session by November 11, 2020. The Commission added that the teaching-learning process may continue in offline/ online/ blended mode.

Higher education institutions have been asked to take classes six days a week to compensate for the lost learning hours. The new academic session will also see shorter breaks and vacations.