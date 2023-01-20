UGC Releases SOPs for Republic Day Celebration for Colleges, Institutions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed colleges and institutions to ensure adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Republic Day celebration on January 26. The SOPs have been issued by the Ministry of Defence. The Republic Day celebrations, this year, will be part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" as India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence.

SOP for Republic Day 2023 celebration in HIEs

-The Republic Day Flag Hoisting programme in all higher education institutes should end before 9.30 am and all teachers/staff and students are expected to participate in it. Depending on the Covid-19 situation in their respective regions, flag hoisting programmes may be organised in virtual mode or physical mode. Information on the National War Memorial (NWM) may be disseminated through videos of the memorial or other relevant materials.

-Each Higher Education Institution is required to create a craft project commemorating the nation’s 75th anniversary of independence and send it to Jawans on the Border. A central mechanism will be provided by the Ministry of Defence for Jawans to receive these projects. Students might be asked to complete these tasks from home if HEIs are closed. The project should promote the ideas of “Waste to Best" and “Waste to Wealth" and utilise some waste materials.

-An online quiz competition for students above class 6 is being organised on the MyGov platform from January 5–20, 2023. The topic for the quiz is “Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence Production and Apna Desh Apne Hathiyar.

-Other events include competitions for debates, plays, essays, and class projects on the five Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav themes will be held online and in person between January 10 and January 25, leading up to Republic Day. Winners of the same will be announced and honoured during the Republic Day celebration of the respective institutions.

-Quizzes about India’s freedom struggle, bravery awards, military victories, etc. may also be organised by HEIs. In addition, HEIs may choose to conduct their own original set of activities as well. The UGC has requested that all recommendations for Covid Management that are periodically released by the central and state governments be properly implemented.

