All central universities across the country have registered their institutions on the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) portal and are also onboarding their students on it so that their credentials can be uploaded in a smooth manner in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

Kumar said this as he headed a virtual meeting of vice chancellors of 45 central universities to review the implementation of NEP. Students’ registration drive for ABC is ongoing in many universities. It is an important mandate under the new education policy, which allows students to keep track of their credits earned throughout higher education and helps in awarding degrees as well as the flexibility of different entry and exit points.

“Many of these universities have adopted the guidelines of multiple entry and exit at the UG/PG level and are creating provisions for implementing the same. Also, universities have implemented the necessary changes in their ordinances to PG, UG, and UG-PG integrated programmes for multiple entrance-exit, permitting flexible entry and exit points by removing strict limits to facilitate new opportunities for lifetime learning enrolled for academic credits bank portal, said Kumar.

He added that these universities are making efforts to have academic collaborations with foreign universities for twinning, joint and dual degrees. Some universities are offering twinning programmes with several foreign universities.

The NEP mandates that admissions to undergraduate courses across central universities is done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) that has started to take place.

Besides, in line with the NEP, the curricula of the academic programmes have been revised to incorporate multidisciplinary aspects, skill components, value education, and contemporary relevance, said Kumar.

While all universities presented their progress so far under the NEP, it was noted that more certificates, diplomas, and UG/PG programmes in vocational education have been introduced. The universities have formulated skill enhancement courses comprising soft and technical skills for the all-round development of the learners.

Kumar further said that internship programmes with credits are being offered in various programmes taking account of students’ fields and preferences. Research and innovation are being promoted in these universities by establishing R&D cells, incubation and innovation centres for advanced research.

He also said that the UGC soon plans to launch ‘UTSAH- Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education’ portal for gathering information regarding the qualitative reforms made by higher educational institutions.

