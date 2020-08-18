Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

UGC Says Final Year Examinations Cannot be Cancelled, SC Reserves Verdict

The top court will also decide whether state governments have the power to take a decision against conducting final year examinations under the Disaster Management Act.

IANS

Updated:August 18, 2020, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UGC Says Final Year Examinations Cannot be Cancelled, SC Reserves Verdict
File photo of University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved judgement on whether the final year degree examinations in universities should be held before September 30, in accordance with University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

The top court will also decide whether state governments have the power to take a decision against conducting final year examinations under the Disaster Management Act.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan has reserved the judgement on a batch of PILs along with some state governments - Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha and Delhi - questioning the UGC direction to universities to conduct final year exams before September 30.

The state governments have argued that they have the power to promote students without exams in the backdrop of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UGC, contended before the top court that final year is the degree year and exams cannot be done away with.

Mehta also cited examples of exams being conducted by some universities and added that many top-level universities have opted for online exams. Mehta insisted that foreign universities and further education require degrees.

Citing the UGC guidelines, Mehta contended before the bench that these guidelines are not merely for preaching and that they are mandatory. The guidelines which have been challenged before the top court have a statutory mandate, added Mehta.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading