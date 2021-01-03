UGC Scholarship Schemes Deadline Now Extended to January 20

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the application deadline for its four government scholarships- Ishan Uday Scholarship for North East Region, Postgraduate (PG) Single Girl Child Scholarship, PG Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC/ST candidates and PG Scholarship for University Rank Holder.

UGC on December 31, 2020, in its official notification, said that the fresh and renewal applications of scholarship schemes will be accepted till January 20, 2021 while the verification of applications by institutions will be done until February 5.

“Those who have not applied for a scholarship or its renewal for the academic year 2020-21, can now do so till January 20. The candidates must note that the last date to verification of application by institutions of students including re-submission of defective applications is February 5,” UGC said.

The online application forms for UGC Ishan Uday, Single Girl Child, SC/ST and University Rank Holders scholarships are available on the official website of National Scholarship Portal (NSP)- scholarships.gov.in. All those candidates who have not registered yet will be required to submit a fresh application before the due date.

In order to know guidelines for each scheme, one has to go to the National Scholarship Portal. The Commission’s notification said that eligible students can submit their applications through National Scholarship Portal on its website - https:/ /scholarships.eov.in.

UGC has advised students to submit their applications online within in the stipulated time. The Commission said that doing so will give the institutions the required time to verify the applications. Institutions are also being asked to begin the verification process as soon as they receive the applications. “It would be in the interest of students, if all the applications are verified by Institutions by 31 January, 2O21, so that they are able to correct/rectify the defected applications,” it added.

UGC’s Ishan Uday scholarship scheme is for the students of the North East Region (NER) of India while the Post Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship For Single Girl Child is for girl students who are twin daughters/ fraternal daughter or a single girl child without any sibling.