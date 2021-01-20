UGC Scholarships: Last Day to Register Today; Apply Now for Single Girl Child, Ishan Uday Grants

Today, January 20, is the last date for online registration to the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) four scholarship schemes - Postgraduate (PG) Single Girl Child Scholarship, Ishan Uday Scholarship for North East Region, PG Scholarship for University Rank Holder, and PG Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC/ST candidates. To access the application forms for UGC Ishan Uday, Single Girl Child, SC/ST, and University Rank Holders scholarships, users need to visit the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at scholarships.gov.in.

Candidates applying afresh will have to first register on the portal and generate login credentials before filling the UGC scholarship application form. Those students who are already availing the UGC scholarships can also apply for renewal.

The detailed guidelines on the scholarship scheme are available on the National Scholarship Portal. Students, after checking the eligibility, can apply through the scholarship portal to avail the UGC scholarship.

Although the last date to apply for the UGC scholarship scheme is today, the closing date for verification of students’ application by institutions including resubmission of defective applications is February 5, 2021.

UGC Scholarship 2020: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the NSP portal scholarships.gov.in and click on the scholarship link you wish to apply for

Step 2: When the new window opens, read the guidelines carefully, select the undertaking, and 'Continue'

Step 3: Select the state of domicile, UGC scholarship category, scheme type (scholarship scheme), gender, and fill in the other required details

Step 4: Provide details of the bank including names of the bank, IFSC, and account numbers

Step 5: Candidates now need to select either Aadhaar or Bank Account Number as identification detail and click on the 'Register' button

Step 6: Upon successful registration, the mobile number you provided will be verified and an OTP will be sent to it

Step 7: Log in again using the OTP and fill the UGC scholarship form

Step 8: An application ID and password will be generated that you have to use for all future references