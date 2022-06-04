UGC to Develop Framework to Allow Top-ranked Foreign Universities to Open Campus in India

University Grants Commission (UGC) would bring out a set of enabling regulations so as to allow top-ranked foreign universities to open their campuses in India, it has said. A self-regulatory framework for foreign HEIs might be developed for promoting their establishment and operations in India. A committee has been constituted by UGC on various modalities for recognition of foreign qualifications in India.

UGC Chairman Prof M Jagdesh Kumar conducted a meeting with Sarah Storey, Deputy High Commissioner of Australia, wherein both the sides exchanged views to promote effective collaboration between the two countries considering the fact that education has been recognised as one of the priority sectors for cooperation by the leadership of India and Australia.

“It is expected that the talks will provide a greater impetus to academic collaborations between Australia and India in the fields of higher education and research,” the commission said. The two sides have also decided on conducting online workshop.

The meeting was also attended by Mathew Johnston, Minister Counsellor (Education and Research)- South Asia and Brett Galt-Smith, Counsellor, Education and Research, Australian Government on June 3.

Prof Kumar apprised the Australian side about the various progressive initiatives taken by the UGC and the government of India for internationalisation of the Indian higher education system, as mentioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Further, he shared key features of the UGC regulations on academic collaboration between Indian and foreign universities to offer twinning, joint and dual degree programmes, reads the official press release.

“The Australian side appreciated the ushering in of the much-awaited UGC regulations on Academic Collaboration, and expressed that they would encourage the Australian higher educational institutions to collaborate with the Indian HEIs under the ambit of these regulations,” UGC said.

Besides, the Australian side also expressed its interest in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT). UGC will facilitate Australian universities to set up their campuses and offer courses in diverse areas like financial management, fintech, science and technology, engineering and mathematics in the GIFT city, Prof Kumar said.

Both sides shared their commitment to commence twinning, joint and dual degree programmes by the start of the next academic session. The establishment of a digital university was also discussed that will provide a platform for various universities including foreign ones to provide affordable, world-class teaching-learning ecosystem. Both the sides also agreed to work together to ensure quality in the delivery of online academic programmes.

