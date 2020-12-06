UGC to Release Fellowship Amounts Without Institutes' Confirmation

The funds for Junior Research Fellowship and Senior Research Fellows will be disbursed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) without the former insistence on a monthly confirmation. Earlier, respective institutions needed to reveal a monthly confirmation for the eligible research scholars. In a statement, the UGC announced it will be doing away with the older system.

In the statement, the commission also confirmed that their November payments are currently being processed. They say that the pending fellowship amounts dated October 2020 have already been released. The commission, responsible for monitoring and managing higher education in India, stated that they have been releasing various grants on a monthly basis to facilitate the release of scholarship amount instead of quarterly.

The former system consisted of disbursing the research fellowships amounts on a quarterly basis. However, when we consider the financial needs of research scholars, this system can cause a hindrance in their research. Therefore, now a monthly system of payment has been introduced. It is being released through the process of direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode. Through this mode, the credited fellowship amount directly to the research scholar’s bank account.

The UGC said that it has been providing financial help in the form of fellowships and scholarships through various schemes for research scholars and student. The statement then goes on to describe the former vs the newer forms of disbursal.

“Keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided to generate the monthly payments even for those research scholars whose monthly confirmation of data could not be uploaded by their institutions on the Canara Bank Portal. Hence, since April 2020, payments are being generated without insisting on the requirements of monthly confirmations from institutions, for all eligible research scholars,” the statement added

The UGC also added that they are making efforts in order to simplify the online process for timely disbursal of fellowship grants and payments.