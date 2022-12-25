CHANGE LANGUAGE
UGC to Translate Higher Education Books Into Tribal Languages
1-MIN READ

UGC to Translate Higher Education Books Into Tribal Languages

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 12:49 IST

New Delhi, India

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently said that text books for higher education will be available in tribal languages along with other 12 Indian languages. (Representative image)

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently said that text books for higher education will be available in tribal languages along with other 12 Indian languages. (Representative image)

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently said that text books for higher education will be available in tribal languages along with other 12 Indian languages.

The Central government is working on revolutionary reforms to integrate tribal languages with mainstream education. The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently said that text books for higher education will be available in tribal languages along with other 12 Indian languages. The University Grants Commission (UGC) will get them translated into Indian languages, the minister added. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 promotes education in local languages, which would also benefit the tribal communities.

“Education brings revolutionary changes and thus, our focus is to ensure education reaches tribals. When their language is formalised, they will benefit from it. Every stakeholder has been involved in making textbooks,” said Pradhan on December 21 at a press conference.

Pradhan added that the work of making National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) first-year books available in tribal languages in school education is progressing rapidly. Two Tribal Universities were also opened, the minister said.

According to the Union Education Minister, education in local languages and mother tongue is one of the key pillars of National Education Policy, 2020 and PM Modi is giving long-due honour to the tribal population of the country.

The minister also said that for Eklavya schools, Rs 3,832 crore was the budget in 2014-15, which has gone up to Rs 8,500 crore in 2022-23.

“This reflects PM Modi’s commitment to the upliftment of tribal population, from respecting their identity to providing education, health, and self-employment,” said Pradhan.

Highlighting the steps taken by the Modi government for tribal welfare, the minister said that a digital tribal repository in a searchable form has been developed. Under the Van Dhan Vikas Kendra scheme, centres are being developed to connect tribal people through self-help groups. Around 60,000 artisans have benefited from the MSME Traditional Industries Revival Fund (SFURTI) program.

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
first published:December 25, 2022, 12:49 IST
last updated:December 25, 2022, 12:49 IST
