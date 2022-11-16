UGC Urges Colleges, Universities to Observe Constitution Day on Nov 26

In a letter on Tuesday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) urged all higher educational institutes and its affiliated colleges to celebrate Constitution Day 2022 on November 26. The commission has also given a theme for the occasion - Bharat: Loktantra Ki Janani (India: The Mother Of Democracy). Every year on November 26, India marks the special day when the Constitution of India was adopted.

The Indian democracy, now in its 75th year and built on inclusiveness and diversity, is not only the world’s largest democracy but also the mother of democracy, UGC noted in the letter. It goes on to say that there is plenty of evidence, dating back to the Vedic period, that emphasises India’s democratic traditions. Therefore, the commission has decided to celebrate this occasion by organizing lectures on the theme.

Among the activities that are going to be performed as per the UGC notice include, reading out the Preamble to the Constitution and the fundamental duties in the Constitution during morning assembly. Furthermore, each educational institution will have one lecture dedicated to the importance of fundamental duties, as well as institutes will be asked to post the fundamental duties on notice boards.

The Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949. It came into effect on January 26, 1950. In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared November 26 as India’s Constitution Day.

India maintained the legal framework put in place by the Britishers from 1947 to 1950. The Constituent Assembly, meanwhile, formulated the Constitution of India, which would remove the Government of India Act of 1935 as the country’s governing document. The Constitution was drafted using a variety of sources, with India’s needs and conditions taking precedence. Before writing the Indian Constitution, B R Ambedkar explored the constitutions of over 60 countries.

