UGC Urges Colleges, Universities to Participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Quiz

The University Grants Commission has directed higher educational institutions and their affiliated colleges to encourage staff and students to take part in the Rashtriya Ekta Divas Quiz. The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Quiz is being held as part of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ campaign of the Ministry of Education. The initiative commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and celebrates the country’s cultural diversity.

According to the UGC letter, the quiz contains questions about festivals, food, handicrafts, tourist spots, famous personalities, and other topics from various Indian states and union territories. The quiz will be available until November 30. Interested people can participate through the official portal for the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas quiz.

The quiz is open to all Indian citizens for one-time participation. The timed quiz consists of ten questions that must be answered in 450 seconds. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. Certificates will be given to all participants. If any unethical practices are discovered, the participant may be disqualified.

The organisers are not liable for late, lost, or incomplete entries caused by technical issues or other circumstances. The organisers reserve the right to cancel the quiz at any time or to change the terms and conditions. Registrations will be null and void if the organisers receive information that is false, or incorrect.

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’s social media handles will announce the names of ten winners. The organiser’s decision on the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Quiz is final and binding.

Since 2015, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day is observed every year on October 31. The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme was started to motivate mutual understanding between different states and UTs. The drive also aims to promote long-term cultural connections, states engage in a variety of activities such as language learning, music, tourism and cuisine, sports, and best practises sharing, among others.

