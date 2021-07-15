UGC Urges Universities to Include NCC as a General Elective Subject

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has once again urged the universities and institutes across the country to introduce National Cadet Corps as a general elective subject. The commission in its statement wrote that the Ministry of Human Resource Development, in the JSR&D conference held on July 30, 2015, had decided to implement NCC as an elective subject, however, it had not been implemented in the desired manner.

Now, as the NEP 2020 has introduced a choice-based credit system, UGC has proposed to include NCC as a general elective credit course to benefit the students enrolled in it.

In a letter to the state-run universities, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said that the National Education Policy, 2020 has already recognized the importance of holistic education, social service, community development as credit courses under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS).

According to the proposal of UGC, the NCC credit course should be introduced in all universities and autonomous colleges across India which are currently having NCC troops or companies as allotted by Headquarters DGNCC. The same shall also be implemented in private colleges which have been allotted NCC under the Fully Self-Financed Scheme (FSFS). However, the credit course would not exceed the current capacity of NCC to provide trainers and training infrastructure for the smooth transition to the Credit Course System.

Students who are enrolled with NCC cadets will get benefitted by obtaining academic credit for NCC training and get NCC ‘B’ and ‘C’ certificates. This will also help more students as NCC cadets to avail employment incentives and benefits offered under various Central and State Govt Schemes.

The NCC has designed a uniform and universally implementable NCC general elective credit course in alignment with NEP 2020. The comprehensive NCC Course design details along with and rules and regulations will be made available on the DGNCC website. UGC has also attached the summary of the course design along with the letter.

