UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Application Invited for 25 posts, Check Eligibility Criteria

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the nodal agency which provides Aadhar card to citizens, has announced vacancies for various posts in its regional offices of Mumbai, Guwahati and Bengaluru. Through this recruitment drive, UIDAI will fill 25 vacancies including Section Officer, Assistant Section Office, Private Secretary and Accountant among others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of UIDAI by July 16 .

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Details

Among the 25 vacancies, there are three vacant posts of Deputy Director, five vacancies each for Section Officer and Assistant Section Officer, one vacancy each is for Senior Accountant Officer and Assistant Accountant Officer, two for accountant, six seats for private secretary and two for steno.

The posts will be filled on deputation, UIDAI said. The period of deputation shall be three years which can be extendable up to five years solely as per the requirement of the Authority.

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Section Officer – Candidate Should have experience of working as an officer in Central Government or should have served three years of regular service at Pay Matrix Level 07 Or should have worked on regular post in state government / PSUs.

Assistant Section Officer – Candidates should have experience of working as a regular employee in the equivalent position of Assistant Section Officer in Central Government.

Private Secretary- Candidate should have worked on the post of Private Secretary level in the Central Government or should have regular job for the past three years at a post in the pay matrix level 7.

Accountant- Candidate must have worked as an employee on the post of Accountant level in the Central Government or should have been doing regular job for the past three years in the post of pay matrix level 4 salary. Must be a graduate in commerce.

Senior Accountant- Candidate Should have experience of working in the post of Senior Accountant level in the Central Government or should have regular job for the past three years in the post of pay matrix level 9 salary.

Assistant Accountant Officer- The candidate should be employed at the post of Assistant Accountant Officer level in the Central Government or should have regular job for the past three years in the post of Pay Matrix Level 7. Must have a CA degree as well.

Deputy Director –Candidate should have experience of working at the post of Deputy Director level in the Central Government or should have three years regular job in the post of pay matrix level 10 salary.

Steno- Candidate should have worked at the steno level post in the central government Or should have done the regular job for three years on the post of pay matrix level 5 salary.

The candidates’ age for all the posts should be below 56 years of age as on closing date of application.

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘About UIDAI’ and choose Deputation/Contract under the ‘Work With UIDAI’ section

Step 3: Download the document containing application form of the regional office for which you want to apply

Step 4: Take a printout of the application form and fill it as prescribed by the Authority

Step 5: Attach the relevant documents with the application form and send it to the regional office address via post

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Selection process

After shortlisting candidates based on their applications and work experiences, the cadre authorities/Head of departments will forward the applications of suitable candidates to UIDAI which will make final decision on the selection of the candidates.

