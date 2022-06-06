UK Board 10th 12th Result 2022: How to Check Uttarakhand Results Online, via SMS, Digilocker

Nearly three lakh students will be checking their class 10 and class 12 results today as Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is announcing the results for board exams. The result will be announced at 4 PM today. Students can download their marksheets online from official websites — ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in, examresults.net, and News18.com.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result LIVE Updates

Students will need their roll number as mentioned in the admit cards to check their scores. It is essential that students use details as mentioned on admit card to check marks. Thus, students need to keep the admit card handy. Students also need to verify the details mentioned in marksheet to check with that of admit card.

UBSE candidates for classes 10 and 12 need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to promote to the next class. In the case of a practical examination in a subject, the candidate has to secure 33 per cent separately in both practical and theory marks.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Direct Link to Check

Students can check their marks directly at News18 by filling the form below –

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to Check Online

Step 1: Go to official website of UBSE — uaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Board Results’ link on homepage

Step 3: Click on 10th or 12th result

Step 4: Fill details to check marks

Step 5: Marksheets appear, download

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Type UK10 ‘Roll Number’ for UBSE Class 10 result and UK12 ‘Roll Number’ for UBSE Class 12 result

Step 3: Send to 56263

Step 4: You will receive the result in a text message once announced

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal or download the app from Play Store

Step 2: Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details and set a username.

Step 5: Click on UBSE 10th, 12th passing certificate/result

Step 6: Click on Class 10, 12 passing certificate/result link on ‘UBSE’ under the ‘education’ tab

Step 7: Either enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board

Step 8: Your marksheet will appear

In 2021, 99.09 per cent students passed class 10 and 99.56 per cent passed class 12 board exams. This was a huge jump from 2020 when as many as 80.26 per cent of the total candidates who had appeared for the class 12 examination were declared pass, similarly, the passing percentage for the class was 83.65 per cent.

