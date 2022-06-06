UK Board 10th, 12th Result LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Board Results Today at uaresults.nic.in & News18

Step 1- Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board- uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2- Once on the homepage, click on Class 10/12th Result 2022 Link.

Step 3- Uttarakhand Board Class 10/12 Result will appear on the screen after filling in the asked login details.

Step 4- The student will have to download the UBSE Class 10/12 Result and take a printout.