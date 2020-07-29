UK Board 10th and 12th Result 2020 Released at ubse.uk.gov.in: How to Check Uttarakhand Board Results via SMS

UK Board 10th and 12th Result 2020 | The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has announced the result for class 10 and 12 board examinations. The result was announced at 11 am. Students can check the results at the UBSE board’s official website at ubse.uk.gov.in. For those who do not want to check their result via website can do so through text message.

For UK Class 10 Result 2020, students need to type UK10 (space) ROLL NUMBER or UK10ROLL NUMBER, while class 12 students need to key in UK12 (space) ROLL NUMBER or UK12ROLL NUMBER and send it to the same number. The messages for both the results need to be sent to 56263.

Students can check their UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 ddirectly on News18 by registering below:

Follow latest updates on UK Board Result 2020 on News18 live blog.

For checking the UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 on website, follow these steps

Step 1: Log on to ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the results tab and choose your class

Step 3: Enter your personal details and hit the submit button

Step 4: Your Result will open in a new page

Step 5: Download or take a print out of your result for future reference.

In order to pass the exam, students need to score a minimum of 33 percent in each exam. Last year, the passing percentage of class 10 students was 76.43 while the same for class 12 students was 80.13.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that the delay in the results has been caused due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The exams originally had to be concluded in March, but because of the lockdown some of the papers could not be conducted. These remaining exams were held in June, during which all precautionary measures against COVID-19 were taken. Those students who have been stuck in containment zones of the state will be given marks on average basis.