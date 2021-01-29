UK Board Exams 2021: 1,347 Exams Centres Shortlisted for Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Examination

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced that a total of 2,72,313 students will be appearing for the classes 10 and 12 board exams. UBSE also decided that there will be 1347 exam centres for the UK Board class 10 and class 12 board exams. The decision was made in a meeting chaired by the secretary of UBSE Neeta Tiwari. Out of the 1347 centres, Pauri district has 166 centres and there 40 exam centres in Champawat.

As many as 1,48,828 students are registered for the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 exam and 1,23,485 students will be appearing for the UBSE Class 12 board exam. There are 223 exam centres for the UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam that have been identified as sensitive. There are 23 exam centres which have been marked as very sensitive by the UBSE.

The maximum number of students appearing for the UBSE Class 12 Board exams are from Haridwar. Around 44,143 students will be sitting for the exam. There are 8,255 students from the Champawat district who will be appearing for the exam, making it the district with the lowest number of students appearing for the exam.

Although the exam centres have been finalised, the date of the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams has not been finalised yet. However, it is expected that the exam will take place between April 2021 to May 2021.

Last year, the number of centres for the Uttarakhand Board exams were significantly less. There were 1324 exam centres and a total of 2,71,415 students had appeared for the UBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, UBSE had conducted Uttarakhand board exams in two phases.

The meetingwhere the number of centres were decidedheld on Wednesday, January 27.