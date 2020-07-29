Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UK Board Results 2020 at ubse.uk.gov.in: Uttarakhand Board Announces UBSE 10th, 12th Results; When and Where to Check

UK Board Results 2020: The UBSE Board has made Uttarakhand Class 10 Result and Uttarakhand Class 12 Result available on its official website at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
UK Board Results 2020 at ubse.uk.gov.in: Uttarakhand Board Announces UBSE 10th, 12th Results; When and Where to Check
Representative Image

UK Board Results 2020 | The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the UBSE Class 10 Result 2020 and UBSE Class 12 Result 2020. The UBSE Board has made Uttarakhand Class 10 Result and Uttarakhand Class 12 Result available on its official website at ubse.uk.gov.in. Nearly a total of three lakh students had appeared in the Uttarakhand 10th and 12th board exams this year. The Uttarakhand board exams were scheduled to be held in the month of March but were postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. Later, the pending papers were conducted from June 22-24 keeping all safety guidelines in place. The evaluation of answer sheets were concluded by 15 July.

Students can also check their Uttarakhand Board Results 2020 by directly registering here:

Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 40 per cent in order to pass Uttarakhand Board Exams 2020.

UK Board Results 2020: Here's how to check UK Board Class 10 Result and UK Board Class 12 Result online -

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in

  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

  • Step 3: Now, you will be asked to choose 'UBSE 10th Result 2020' or 'UBSE 12th Result 2020'

  • Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials when asked and press 'Submit' button

  • Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

  • Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference

Last year, overall 74.57 per cent students had successfully passed the UBSE 10th exams, while around 73 per cent students had cleared the UBSE 12th board examinations.

