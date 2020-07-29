UK Board Results 2020 Announced at ubse.uk.gov.in: List of Websites to Check Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Results

UK Board Results 2020 | The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) today declared the results for UBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2020 and UBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2020. The Uttarakhand 10th Result 2020 and Uttarakhand 12th Result 2020 were announced at 11 am. Once the UK Board Result 2020 were announced, students can check their results at the board’s official website at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Students can also check their UBSE 10th Results 2020 and UBSE 12th Results 2020 by directly registering here:

Neeta Tiwari, secretary of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education had said, “The results will be declared in Ramnagar at the headquarters of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education on July 29 in the presence of state education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar.”

Sometimes the state board's websites take time to load or turn unresponsive due to heavy traffic soon after announcement of results. Hence, here's a list of alternative websites to check scores -

1. uaresults.nic.in

2. examresults.net

3. indiaresults.com

4. results.shiksha

UBSE Uttarakhand 10th and 12th result 2020: Steps to check result online -

Step 1: Visit any website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the UK Result 2020 tab and choose your class

Step 3: Enter your personal details and hit the submit button

Step 4: Your UK 10th, 12th Result 2020 will open in a new page

Step 5: Download or take a print out of your result for future reference

The delay in results has been caused due to the delay in examinations. Originally, all the exams were to be conducted in March. However, due to the nationwide lockdown, the same could not happen and therefore were conducted in June. The exams in June were conducted while maintaining all precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus.

It must also be noted that those students who were unable to give the exams since they were stuck in containment zones have been marked on average basis.

In 2019, the passing percentage of class 10 students was 76.43, while for class 12 students was 80.13 per cent.