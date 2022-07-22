UK, India Enter Mutual Academic Qualifications Recognition, To Enhance Student Mobility

The UK and India has signed an agreement to officially recognise each other’s academic qualifications. As per the agreement, the two countries will expand cooperation and exchange between their education systems, and boost opportunities for students in India and the UK. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two countries, higher education qualifications including bachelors, masters and doctoral will be recognised by both countries.

For example, Indian upper secondary qualifications will be recognised as meeting entry requirements of higher education institutions in the UK. While master’s degrees in UK will also now be formally recognised in India, enabling Indian graduates to apply for post-doctoral qualifications when they return home. Professional degrees such engineering, medicine, nursing, pharmacy, law, and architecture, however, are not in scope of the MoU currently.

“The UK and India are already important destinations for each other’s students and this agreement will boost that even further. We are delighted to deliver on our promise to unblock barriers to trade between our two nations and make UK higher education even easier to access and more appealing to Indian students,” International Trade Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said.

Barbara Wickham, Director India, British Council, said, “The agreement simplifies continuation of academic study and recognition of credentials for employment, benefitting thousands of young people and talented students in both our countries. This will support even greater collaboration between our higher education sectors, nurture globally ready graduates through an increasingly internationalised education; and further enable joint education, research and innovation initiatives to explore solutions for shared global challenges. We are also delighted that this announcement comes during the ongoing India/UK Together, a Season of Culture – our landmark programme that marks India’s 75th year of Independence.”

Jan Thompson, Acting British High Commissioner to India, said, “Indian students make up one of the UK’s largest groups of international students and the mutual recognition of qualifications will benefit all past, present and future Indian graduates from the UK.”

