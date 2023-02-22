The UK government announced that 2,400 visas will be made available to eligible Indians under the UK-India Young Professional Scheme in the first ballot to open at the end of this month. The scheme, launched last month, allows Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years old to live and work in the UK for up to two years.

The government has invited applications for the Young Professionals visa scheme, with ballots starting from February 28. The last date to apply is March 2 at 2:29 pm (IST). “This is an excellent opportunity for India’s brightest young people between the ages of 18-30 to experience the best of the UK,” the British High Commission in New Delhi as it released the detailed eligibility criteria for the new scheme, reported PTI.

Who can apply?

Those applying for this special scheme must have their relevant educational qualifications including a bachelor’s degree or above. Apart from educational criteria, applicants should also possess £2,530 (approximately Rs 2.6 lakhs) in savings. It is to be noted that they must not have any dependent minor children.

“If you’re successful in the ballot you’ll need to apply for your visa by the deadline given in your invitation to apply. This is usually 30 days after you get the invitation,” a notice shared on the government website adds. One must travel to the UK within six months of applying for their visa.

How to apply?

Candidates who are interested can enter the India Young Professionals Scheme visa ballot by filling out an application form online. While applying for the visa, they will have to provide details such as name, date of birth, phone number, and email address. Along with that they also have to share their passport details and a scanned copy/image of their passport.

Selection Process

The successful entries/applications will be picked at random and the results will be sent by email within two weeks of the ballot closing date. Moreover, it’s free to enter the ballot and the applicant should enter only if they plan to apply for the visa which costs £259 (around Rs 25,000), notified the UK government site.

Candidates who are selected will then receive an invitation to apply for the visa. They will be given 30 days’ time (from the date of the email) to apply online, and pay the mandatory visa application fee and immigration health charges.

Candidates who get the Young Professionals Scheme visa must pay the application fee of £259 (approximately Rs 26,000) as well as a healthcare surcharge of £940 (approximately Rs 94,000). They must also prove that they have £2,530 in personal savings (approximately Rs 2.6 lakhs).

In the India Young Professionals Visa scheme, selected candidates will be allowed to live and work in the UK for up to 24 months (two years). They will also be able to exit and enter the country at any time while their visa is valid.

Unsuccessful candidates can apply for future ballots, with the next tentatively scheduled for July. “I know first-hand the incredible value of the deep cultural and historic ties we have with India. I am pleased that even more of India’s brightest young people will now have the opportunity to experience all that life in the UK has to offer – and vice-versa – making our economies and societies richer,” Sunak had while announcing the scheme in November last year.

