UKBSE Uttarakhand Board Cancels 12th Board Exam

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday declared that the Class 12 state board examinations has been due to the ongoing pandemic situation in the state. The state education minister Arvind Pandey said that the Uttarakhand Intermediate board examinations have been cancelled on the lines of the CBSE and ICSE boards.

“The students would also be promoted accordingly. The government has taken this decision considering the interest of the students and teachers," Pandey told ANI.

On Tuesday, the Centre cancelled the CBSE board exams for class 12 keeping the health and safety of students in mind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting with top ministers and stakeholders, including state governments.

Following the meeting, the government said that CBSE will prepare the results in a “well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner". It was also decided that if some students desire to take the exams they would be allowed to do as and when the situation becomes conducive.

CISCE too cancelled the exams and said students will be assessed based on internal assessment. It has asked all its affiliated schools to provide the marks of students from the past three years including class 11, 10, and 9 as well as the year-long performance of the student in class 12 or ISC.

Several students demanded that the board exams should be cancelled this year due to the pandemic as this would affect the health of the students as well as their families. A plea was also filed at the Supreme Court by advocate Mamata Sharma seeking cancellation of class 12 exams. A fresh petition was filed by child rights activist Anubha Srivastava on behalf of a group of 47 students in SC.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here