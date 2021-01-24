UKMSSB Medical Officer Interview Admit Card 2021 Released; Check Details Here

All the candidates who had applied for the posts of UKMSSB Medical Officer (Ordinary Grade) can now download the UKMSSB Medical Officer Interview admit card 2021 through the official website of the Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board - ukmssb.org.

The Board had released the notification regarding the recruitment for the UKMSSB Medical Officer (Ordinary Grade) on August 11, 2020.

The notification released on the official website was for the recruitment of Medical Officers in various disciplines such as Cardiac Surgeon, ENT Surgeon, Ophthalmologist, Radiologist, Dermatologist, Nephrologist, Psychiatrist, and others.

The selection of the candidates for the UKMSSB MO Recruitment 2020 will be made through a written test followed by a viva voce.

UKMSSB Medical Officer 2020: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UKMSSB- ukmssb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘recent updates’ section.

Step 3: Click on ‘Download the admit card for the post of Ordinary Grade Medical Officer (PMHS)’

Step 4: Fill in your credentials (Registration number and password)

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 6: Download the UKMSSB admit card and take its print out.

UKMSSB Medical Officer 2020: Important Dates

Date of release of the official notification: August 11, 2020

Last date to apply online: August 28, 2020

Last date of paying the examination fee: August 28, 2020

Date of interview: February 9, 2021, to February 9, 2021, and March 1, 2021, to March 10, 2021.

Starting date to download admit card for interview: January 21, 2021.

UKMSSB Medical Officer 2020: Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (Ordinary Grade) Total vacancy: 763

UKMSSB Medical Officer 2020: Pay Scale

Medical Officer (Ordinary Grade): Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 (Level 10)

UKMSSB Medical Officer 2020: Age Limit

The age of the candidate shall be between 21- 42 years as on July 1, 2020