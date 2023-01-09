UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply For 1564 Nursing Officer Posts At ukmssb.org

Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) is inviting applications to fill in 1,546 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officers, for both males and females. According to the advertisement, candidates can start to fill out the applications from January 12. The registration procedure and fee payment should be completed by February 1 on the official page of the Selection Board at ukmssb.org. The salary for the post will range between Rs. 44,900 to 1,42,400.

Vacancies

Out of 1,546 vacancies, 1,152 vacancies are available for female candidates and 412 vacancies are available for male candidates.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Education: To be eligible for the post, candidates must hold a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) Honors Degree in Nursing or a Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery (GNM) / Psychiatry, or a B.Sc (Nursing) from a recognized nursing Institute. For more updates candidates are advised to check out the notification on the official site.

Age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 42 years. However, there is age relaxation for reserved candidates.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Step 1. Firstly, candidates have to visit the official page of UKMSSB at ukmssb.org

Step 2. On the home page, click on the ‘Apply Now’ option given in the top right corner.

Step 3. Then register yourself. For this, you will need to enter your mobile number and email ID.

Step 4. The application will open in front of you.

Step 5. Fill out all the required details, carefully.

Step 6. Upload all the documents such as qualification, caste certificate, passport size photo, and verification ID.

Step 7. Cross-check the application before making the payment.

Step 8. Pay the fees online and submit the form.

Step 9. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the final receipt.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories will have to pay Rs. 300. While candidates under EWS/ SC/ ST/ Divyang categories have to pay Rs. 150.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Nursing officer role

Generally, the Nursing Officer is very important in the context of nursing operations in hospitals and health centres. The nursing officer ensures that the duties of the nursing staff are assigned to the critical and general departments so that patients can be taken care of.

