UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin for 63 Posts at ukpsc.net.in

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has called applications for recruitment on the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO). Those candidates who are interested in the post can register themselves by August 23 at the official website of UKPSC. A total of 63 vacancies have been notified.

Those who have a graduation degree in law from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the post and must be between the age of 21 and 42 years. Candidates will be selected through a written exam, followed by an interview round.

UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit the official website of UKPSC

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find a hyperlink related to the post. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where the instructions page for filling the form will open. At the bottom of this page, you will see an ‘Apply Now’ tab, click on it

Step 4: The form will open. Carefully fill in all details asked and attach all relevant documents

Step 5: Submit the form after completing it and take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page

There will be two rounds of examination including preliminary and mains. The preliminary exam will be for 90 minutes. There will be two papers including law and general studies, which will include 100 objective-type questions.

The ones qualifying the prelims will make it to the mains round, which will have four papers including general Hindi, general Knowledge, law paper 1, and law paper-II evidence act. The duration of each of these exams will be three hours. Only those who clear this round will be shortlisted for the interview and the ones who clear the interview round will be given the job.

