UKPSC CFO Recruitment 2021: Application Form Available at ukpsc.gov.in

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has notified the recruitment of Chief Fire Officer on its official website ukpsc.gov.in. The application process has already started on February 15 and will be closed on March 8. Applicants will have to submit the print out of filled application form along with self-attested certificates at the Commission’s office on or before March 23. As per the official notification, interested applicants must ensure to check the eligibility criteria as well as the important instructions before filling up the application form.

UKPSC CFO recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Essential educational qualification: Those applying for UKPSC CFO recruitment 2021 must have completed a three-year degree in Fire-engineering from National Fire Service College, Nagpur or equivalent from any recognised university. Candidates who have complete Divisional Officers Course or equivalent from NFSC, Nagpur are also eligible to apply.

Age limit: Applicants having date of birth between January 2, 1979, and January 1, 1998, are eligible to apply. the reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per the state government norms.

To check the physical ability and other eligibility criteria, applicants can refer to UKPSC CFO official notification here

How to apply for UKPSC CFO recruitment 2021:

Step 1. The online application form for UKPSC CFO Recruitment 2021 under the ‘Recruitments/Exams’ tab at ukpsc.gov.in

Step 2. On the new page click on the link for CFO recruitment 2021

Step 3. Go for the online application link and read the instructions carefully

Step 4. Now click on new registration and enter your personal details including a valid phone number and a mail id

Step 5. Once the registration is done, keep the login credentials sent on your mobile number/ mail id safely and proceed for educational and other details

Step 6. Upload the documents and make payment

Step 7. take a print out of UKPSC CFO application form

Applicants must note that one mobile number and one mail id can be used only once.