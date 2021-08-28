UKPSC Forest Ranger Officer Recruitment 2021: Applications Closing Soon, Here's How to Apply

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is inviting applications for the post of forest ranger officer. A total of 40 vacancies are on offer under this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply till August 31 through the official UKPSC website, ukpsc.gov.in.

To be eligible for the posts, candidates will have to clear the preliminary examination followed by the mains examination. Once both the exam rounds are done, the candidate will be eligible to appear for the interview round.

The two-hour-long preliminary examination will include objective type questions from General Studies and General Aptitude. The exam will be of 150 marks.

UKPSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 21 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 42 years. Age will be calculated as on July 1, 2021.

Education: For being eligible to appear for the examination, the aspirant must hold a B.Tech/B.E./B.Sc or equivalent degree.

UKPSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021: How to apply

In order to submit the application form for the post of Forest Range Officer follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit UKPSC’s official website, ukpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage you will find an option related to the post. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will see a hyperlink related to the application form

Step 4: Fill in all relevant details and upload all documents required

Step 5: Pay the fee and hit the submit button

Step 6: Make sure you take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page for your future reference.

UKPSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 150 as an application fee. For candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category, the fee will be Rs 60. The application fees can only be paid through the online mode. In case there is any trouble or doubt regarding the application form then the aspirant can write to ukpschelpline@gmail.com.

