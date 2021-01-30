UKPSC Releases Revised Schedule for ACF Mains Exam 2019 at ukpsc.gov.in

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the mains exam schedule for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) posts on its official website at ukpsc.gov.in. UKPSC ACF 2019Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 13 to March 17 in two shifts from 9am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. Earlier, it was scheduled to be conducted from March 2 to 6, 2020. Those who have qualified the UKPSC ACF Prelims Exam 2019areeligible to appear in the mains exam.

The commission will release the admit card regarding the same prior to a week of UKPSC ACF Mains exam 2019. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates. Candidates can check the UKPSC ACF mains exam revised schedule here

Microsoft Word - ACF (Main) Exam-2019 Revised Exam Program

UKPSC ACF 2019 exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 45Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) across the state. The selection of candidates for the UKPSC AFO consists of four phases - Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Interview Round and Physical Test. Candidates qualifying the UKPSC ACF Mains exam will be called for the further interview round.

UKPSC ACF Mains 2019 exam will consist of five papers including-Hindi, English, General Knowledge - each of 100 marks - and two optional papers of200 marks each. The exam duration will be 3 hours. The UKPSC ACF 2019 interview will be of 74 marks. Candidates qualifying the interview round, as well as Physical test, will be shortlisted for the appointment.

UKPSC has announced the recruitment of ACF on July 30, 2019, and the last date to apply was August 20, 2019. The UKPSC 2019 preliminary exam was conducted on November 3, 2019. It was earlier scheduled to be conducted on September 29,however, was delayed several times due to COVID-19 pandemic.