Ukraine Crisis Highlights Need to Change Indian Medical Education, Students Want it to Start With NEET

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the plight of Indian students stuck in the country have highlighted the need for affordable medical education in India. The first Indian casualty in the war between Ukraine and Russia - Naveen - a 21-year-old Indian medical student had obtained 97 per cent marks in his class 12 (PUC II) board exams, however, he could not get a seat in Indian medical colleges because of fund crunch.

Not just Naveen, many middle-class Indians claim that medical education, especially in private medical colleges is out of their reach due to high fees. If a student is not a top-scoring one, getting a seat in India is a hard task.

Blaming politicians for the poor education system, Naveen’s father in his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to ensure that quality higher education is provided at a minimum expense in private institutes as well. “At least, from now on some efforts in this direction should be made,” the father said.

Resonating similar sentiments, medical aspirants, students, and experts have taken to Twitter and demanded an overhaul of Indian medical education. They want the change to start from how we shortlist our students for admission to medical colleges - NEET - the national level medical entrance and eligibility exam.

#BanNeet #NoVoteToBJP #ModiActNow #ModisFailedForeignPolicy #BanNeetNEET Killed Naveen Sekharappa. NEET Killed Anitha NEET Killing So Many Innocent Lives Everyday Ban NEET Abolish NEET in India. pic.twitter.com/5G9tEZ6nsA — Raju D (@RD00005) March 3, 2022

Of the ~83,000 MBBS seats, 40% are in the 5 southern states, and of 16 lakh applicants 30% are from these states. While only 20% of India’s population resides in these 5 states. pic.twitter.com/pJ5BWO6nwq— Pratap Vardhan (@PratapVardhan) March 2, 2022

The idea of “One nation, One exam" is detrimental for the Kannadiga students. NEET favours CBSE syllabus, which is again a blow on the federal system of Indian Union. CBSE must be limited to Central govt employees’ children and NEET must be scrapped immediately. #BanNeet— ಚಯ್ತನ್ಯ ಗವ್ಡ (@hosabaraha) March 2, 2022

Coaching centres, the Hindi heartland and the wealthy are the gianers of NEET. Common Kannadiga who would have got medical seet with CET isnbeing denied and a non Kannadiga is given the seat in Karnataka. This is cheating.#BanNeet #NEET— ಜನಾರ್ದನ Janardhana (@Janardhana1956) March 2, 2022

NEET is anti-federal and it is high time that we join our hands with @mkstalin and his Govt to exempt Karnataka from NEET so that justice can be meted out to Kannadigas. #BanNeet— Chetan Jeeral | ಚೇತನ್ ಜೀರಾಳ್ (@chetanjeeral) March 2, 2022

List of colleges offering MBBS state wise. Karnataka has highest number of seats in India and the domiciles of Karnataka are at loss due to #NEET.Only way to ensure the rural and low economic background students can fulfill their dream of studying medicine is to #BanNeet pic.twitter.com/KPCOB4mUov— Chetan Jeeral | ಚೇತನ್ ಜೀರಾಳ್ (@chetanjeeral) March 2, 2022

NEET - implemented in 2013 - has been in controversies ever since its launch. Tamil Nadu had demanded to exempt the state from a national-level exam stating that having only one exam makes it high-pressure for students. Many states want to implement state-level exams in medical entrance like in engineering to ensure students from state boards also stand a chance.

