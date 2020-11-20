UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment Exam 2020 Admit Cards Released at sssc.uk.gov.in

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on Thursday (November 19) released the admit card for the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant recruitment examination 2020. The candidates who have applied for the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant 2020 examination must ensure that they download a copy of their Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission’s Accountant recruitment exam admit card from the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in.

The commission will conduct the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant recruitment examination 2020 on November 29. The exam is scheduled to take place from 10 am to 12 pm. The UKSSSC Assistant Accountant exam will have 100 objective-type multiple choice questions. Each question will carry the weightage of one mark. The total score of the question paper will be of 100 marks. A candidate will get -0.25 for every wrong answer, while for the correct answer, the candidate will get one mark.

Those candidates who are appearing for UKSSSC Assistant Accountant recruitment examination 2020 must ensure they are carrying a copy of the admit card. No person will be allowed to give the exam without UKSSSC Assistant Accountant recruitment examination 2020 hall ticket.

Take a look at the steps that need to follow for downloading the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant recruitment examination 2020 admit card:

Step 1: After opening the browser of your choice, visit the official website of Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission, sssc.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you will be asked to enter your details. After carefully doing this, hit the submit button

Step 4: Download the admit card and take its print-out

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission had published the recruitment notification 2020 in October last year. The department will be aiming to fill up 58 vacancies for Assistant Accountants in GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology University. The time for applying for the admission was between October 31, 2019 to December 15, 2019.