UKSSSC Hiring for 1521 Posts, 12th Pass Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 69,000

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released an official notification inviting applications for the posts of constable, fireman, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in. The registrations will start next year from January 3, and the last date is February 16.

The total number of vacancies offered is 785 for the police constable post, 291 for PAC/IRB post, and 445 for the fireman posts.

UKSSSC recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candiates must have cleared class 12 or equivalent. They must be between 18 and 22 years of age to apply for the post of constable, PAC, and IRB while the post of Fireman requires the candidates to be between 18 and 25 years.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

As per the notification, before filing the applications, the candidates are required to fill the one-time registrations which are mandatory. It is advised to fill the OTR carefully as the information will be part of the recruitment process. Candidates must also keep all the necessary documents handy before filling up the form. Candidates must use an active email id and phone number while filling the form.

Step 1: Log in to the website

Step 2: Look for the recruitment notification link

Step 3: Now, sign up

Step 4: Enter all the details – name, father name, address, and other essential information

Step 5: Upload scan copies of the required documents

Step 6: Read the form and click on submit

Step 7: Now, make fee payment

Step 8: Download the form on your device and keep a soft copy of the application form for further use

UKSSSC recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected through a multiple-choice written examination having a weightage of 100 marks. The examination will last for two hours and will test the knowledge of candidates on subjects like current affairs, general Hindi, and knowledge about the state. The written exam has been scheduled for June next year.

UKSSSC recruitment 2021: Salary

The salary offered for the Uttarakhand police constable, PAC, IRB, and fireman posts is from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,000.

