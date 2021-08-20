UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 Open for Class 12 Pass

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has notified the recruitment for the post of forest guard. A total of 894 vacancies on its official website sssc.uk.gov.in. The application process will begin from August 24 onwards and will continue till October 7. However, the fee can be paid till October 9.

To be eligible for the UKSSSC forest guard, candidates will have to clear a written test followed by a medical exam. The entrance test is scheduled to be held in December 2021.

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must have passed class 12 or intermediate or equivalent from any recognised board of education.

Age limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years while the maximum age limit must not exceed 28 years.

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Application process

Once the application process for UKSSSC forest guard recruitment 2021 begins, candidates will have to first register themselves through a one-time registration profile. Here are the steps to complete the OTR and fill in the UKSSSC forest guard online application.

Step 1: Open any internet browser and type the URL of UKSSSC’s official website sssc.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the one-time registration (OTR & online application)

Step 3: Next, click on the link for OTR and go for new user registration

Step 4: Fill in the personal information and generate OTP

Step 5: Next, complete the registration and save the user id and password

Step 6: Proceed to complete the UKSSSC forest guard application 2021 and upload the scanned copy of required documents like photograph, signature and thumb impression

Step 7: Pay the application fee of Rs 300 and download a confirmation page for future reference

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Exam Pattern

The written test will have 100 objective questions from Hindi, General knowledge and General studies. The exam duration will be 2 hours. Each question will carry 1 mark, however, 1/4th mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt. The applicants will require to score a minimum of 45% marks to pass the written test.

