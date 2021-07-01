UKSSSC Notification 2021: Applications to Begin for 434 Posts from July 6

Uttrakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced the recruitment of various posts including Lab Assistant, Environmental Supervisor, Monitoring Assistant, and Photographer for its different departments. A total of 434 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The UKSSSC online application process 2021 will commence from July 6 on the official portal.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on or before August 19, however, the application fee can be paid till August 21.

UKSSSC various post recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Candidates will have to first complete the one-time registration at the official website of UKSSSC

Step 2: The link for OTR is available on the UKSSSC homepage

Step 3: Open the link and go for new registration

Step 4: Fill in your name, a valid email id, and a mobile number to generate the OTP

Step 5: Validate the details by using the OTP received on your mobile phone/email id and proceed further

Step 6: Complete the registration process by submitting all the required details and save the registered login credentials.

Step 7: Re-login using the registration number and password and apply for the UKSSSC various post recruitment 2021. Once the application form is submitted, don’t forget to download and save a copy of it for future reference.

UKSSSC recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational requirement: Candidates applying for monitoring assistant/lab assistant (Higher Education Department as well as Uttrakhand Environment Protection and Pollution Control Board)/cooperative supervisor/ environmental supervisor/ pharmacist must have passed class 12 with the relevant subject from any recognised board.

Those willing to apply for lab assistant/ photographer/graduate assistant for forensic laboratory or Chemist (Directorate of Culture) must hold a graduation degree in science with at least 50 per cent marks from any recognised university.

For a scientific assistant post, the minimum educational requirement is a master’s degree in zoology/botany/chemistry/biochemistry / environmental science, while for Chemist (Water Institute), applicants must possess a master’s degree in science with chemistry subject.

Age limit: The upper age limit is 42 years.

UKSSSC various post recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of candidates will be done through a written test of 100. The question will be for two hours and the questions will be asked from class 12 or intermediate level.

