UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: How to Apply, Check Details Here

Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released 75 vacancies for the posts of surveyor and mapper/drafter. Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply between August 3 and September 16 through the official website.

The last date for submitting the application fees has been fixed as September 18. The selection for the 75 posts will be done on the basis of a written examination scheduled in December. Those who are applying for either of the posts must ensure that they are between the age of 18 and 42.

Out of 75 posts, 60 are for mapper/drafter while the remaining 15 are for surveyor. Those interested in the post of mapper/drafter must have done their high school and should hold a diploma in civil engineering or its equivalent. Candidates interested in the post of surveyor must have a two years diploma in surveyor or a diploma in civil engineering.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit any internet browser of your choice and open the official UKSSSC website

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a hyperlink related to the application form of the related post. Click on it

Step 3: Fill the application form with accurate details and attach all relevant documents

Step 4: Pay the fees and submit the application form

Step 5: Once done take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page for your reference.

In case there is any trouble regarding the submission of the form, the aspirants can call on 9520991172 or can WhatsApp their query to 9020991174. Apart from that, they can also mail their doubts to chayanayog@gmail.com. The interested aspirants have been advised to closely monitor the website for information regarding the exam dates and other details.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here