UKSSSC Releases Admit Card for Forest Guard 2020 Re-exam at sssc.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) uploaded the Forest Guard re-exam 2020admit card on its official website www.sssc.uk.gov.in. The UKSSSC Forest Guard written exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 14. Those who have applied for the same can download the hall ticket by using their registered login credentials. The UKSSSC has earlier conducted Forest Guard exam on February 16, 2020, duringwhich 57 students were found practising unfair. The commission hasthus, decided to reconduct the exam at the 10 identified centres. The notification regarding the same was released on January 21, 2021.As many as 47 candidates have already been identified during the investigation.

Here is the list of centres where UKSSSC Forest Guard 2020 exam will be reconducted.

Saraswati Vidhya Mandir Inter College, Sector 2 Bhel, Distt. Haridwar Dr Hariram Arya Inter College, Mayapur, Distt. Haridwar Anand Mayee Seva Sadan Municipal Mahila Inter College, Distt. Haridwar Greenway Mordern School Adarsh Naggar, Roorkee, Distt. Haridwar B.S.M Inter College, Old Railway Road, Roorkee, Distt. Haridwar Rajkiya Inter College, Old Railway Road, Distt. Haridwar Arya Kanya Paathsala Inter College, Near B.T Ganj Railway Road, Roorkee, Distt. Haridwar

As per the official statement of UKSSSC, it is mandatory for all the candidates who have taken the Forest Guard exam on February 16, 2020, at these centres to reappear for the exam or else they will not be considered forthe selection process.

Candidates can read the UKSSSC official notification here -https://sssc.uk.gov.in/files/forestguard21jan.pdf

Steps to download UKSSSC Forest Guard re-exam 2020 admit card:

Step 1. Visit the official website of UKSSSC at https://sssc.uk.gov.in/

Step 2. Click on the admit card link for UKSSSC Forest Guard exam 2020

Step 3. Enter your name, father’s name, date of birth and registered mobile number on the new window

Step 4. UKSSSC Forest Guard hall ticket will be available, download it and take a hard copy of it.

Click on the direct link to download the same -http://uksssc.in/UKSSSCADMITCARD/Default.aspx