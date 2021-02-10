UKSSSC Security Guard Recruitment 2021: Apply for 33 Posts at sssc.uk.gov.in, Check Details Here

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has started the online application process for the recruitment to the posts of 33 security guards from today, February 10. Interested candidates are required to apply till March 26, 2021, at www.sssc.uk.gov.in. The written recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted in July 2021, tentatively. The application form can be filled through a One-Time Registration (OTR).

The commission has released the official notification on its official website on February 5, 2021. As per the official notification, the written exam for UKSSSC Security Guard 2021 will be conducted in offline or online mode. The important details will be sent to applicants on their registered email address or mobile number SMS. They should also keep visiting the official website of UKSSSC.

UKSSSC Security Guard Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Minimum Educational Qualification: It is mandatory for applicants to pass High School examination from any recognised board or university.

Age Limit: The age limit is 18 to 35 years.

How to apply for UKSSSC Security Guard Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Complete the OTR by clicking on the link available at www.sssc.uk.gov.in in the left side of the homepage

Step 2: On the new window, go for new registration and enter the required details carefully to generate OTP

Step 3: An OTP will be sent to the registered contact details, log in using that and proceed for UKSSSC application form under the active recruitment tab

Step 4; Candidates whose eligibility criteria gets verified for the respective post will be able to submit the application

Step 5: Make the payment of application fee

Step 6: Download a copy of the application form for further use

Direct link for UTTARAKHAND SUBORDINATE SERVICE SELECTION COMMISSION SECURITY GUARD RECRUITMENT 2021.

The application fee for the unreserved category is Rs 300, while SC/ST/EWS candidates of the state domicile will have to pay Rs 150.

For more details,read the UKSSSC official notification here.