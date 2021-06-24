UN Offers Online Internships for Graduates, Know How to Apply

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) has invited applications for its online communication internship programme. Those who are in the final year of a bachelor or equivalent in journalism/mass communications/public relations/marketing or similar can apply for this internship programme.

The online internship programme is full-time and part-time, for a period of 3 to 6 months based in the UNCCD Office in Bonn, Germany. The interns will assist in the management of online communications products and activities under the direct supervision of the Public Information Associate.

The selected candidates will require performing duties like research, producing and scheduling social media content for UNCCD social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn. They will also have to perform desk and online research on events and programmes relevant to the work of UNCCD and assist in the analysis of social media outreach.

Those willing to apply for this internship must note that fluency in written and spoken English is a must while knowledge of other official UN languages like Arabic, Chinese, French Spanish or Russian will be a bonus.

UNCCD online communications internship: How to apply?

One can download the application form from the official portal of UNCCD. They will have to fill out the application form and send it to staffing@unccd.int with all the required documents. One must specify “Online communications internship” in the subject line. The applications form will be accepted till July 2021.

Applicants must attach acceptance and undertaking, cover letter, names of two references, proof of enrolment from current university or copy of degree certificate, a scanned copy of the applicant’s valid medical insurance. Applicant must mention their availability (dates) for the internship, their degree programme, their (expected) graduation date, proficiency in IT skills and programmes and their suitability for the specific internship in the cover letter.

