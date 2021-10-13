Unable to Clear DU Cut-offs? Check Offbeat Courses Offered by Varsity in Open Mode

The admission process for regular undergraduate (UG) courses in colleges of Delhi University (DU) is underway. The university on October 1 released the first under which minimum marks needed for admissions were 100% for many courses. Even in the second cut-off list, the top courses remain out of reach of students who have scored below 90%. If you don’t meet the high cutoffs, you can still fulfil the dreams of studying at DU by opting for some offbeat courses.

Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) offers admission to students in several certificate courses. Those who have passed their Class 12 exams can opt for these. Students have to fulfil the basic eligibility criteria required for each course in SOL.

In July this year, DU officials laid the foundation of SOL’s new Regional Centre (West) in Keshavpuram in the national capital. With the functioning of the new center, the SOL is now offering over 20 unique certificate courses for students who have passed their Class 12. The offline and online courses, focused on varied career-oriented fields, will increase the chances of employability.

Courses offered by DU SOL

Data Science and Machine Learning

Office Automation and E-accounting

Digital Marketing & Social Media Advertising

Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security

Skill program on Financial Markets

Stenography & IT Skills

Soft Skills & Personality Development

Fashion Designing

Photography

Event Management, Marketing & PR

Interior Designing

Filmmaking & Direction

Mass Communication & Digital Media Productions

Fine Arts & Digital Arts

Acting for Films, TV & Theatre

3D Animation & Video Editing

2D Animation & Motion Graphics

Graphic Designing, DTP & Video Editing

Medical Transcription

Web Designing

Fashion Modeling & Beauty Pageant Grooming

Radio Jockeying, Anchoring & TV Journalism

The campus of Open Learning (COL), which works under the DU’s SOL, is offering these courses at Keshavpuram center, which is the Centre for Professional and Technical Training (CPTT). The details about course duration, admission process, and fees are available at col.du.ac.in.

Admission to these certificate courses is open round the year. Generally, the admissions are done on a first-come-first-served basis. Apart from Class 12 students, regular students of DU colleges and other universities can also apply for admission to these courses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.