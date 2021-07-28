Unable to Download Admit Card, Calcutta University Students Protest at College Street

Undergraduate students enrolled in different colleges affiliated with the University of Calcutta (CU) stage a protest outside the College Street campus as they were unable to download admit cards for their exams. The exams are scheduled to start tomorrow and students alleged that they could not download the card online from the web portal of the University. When the students from different colleges gathered today morning seeking solutions, they were not allowed to enter the campus.

As per rules, students are not allowed to appear for exams without an admit card. Not allowed to enter inside the college campus, students had staged protests at the College Street campus of the University for more than four hours.

Mausumi Dhar, mother of a Bonltany Honours student said, “My son could not download his admit card and there is a chance for him to lose an academic year. He will not be able to sit for the examination tomorrow. The college has not taken any responsibility and asked to get in touch with the university. We came early in the morning but could not go inside the campus. Waiting here outside for more than four hours, now they have called inside and asked to submit a complaint letter."

Amid the pandemic, for about one and a half years, classes and examinations are being held online. Students finally withdrew their protest when the authority allowed them entry inside the campus.

According to the University authority, this happened because of a technical failure in the web portal and authorities have now re-opened the portal for the students for two more hours to resolve the issue.

In the recent past, the University of Calcutta (CU) faced several student agitations regarding registration, migration certificate among others. Today SFI unit of CU, also protested against the deployment of bouncers inside the University campus.

