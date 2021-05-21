Unable to Find Vaccine Slot at CoWin? IIIT-Delhi Students Create Bot to Help

Two students from Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT) — Paras Mehan, a student of CSE third year and Rohan Rajpal, CSE fourth year — developed a Telegram bot called ‘CoWin Alerts’ that sends notifications to people whenever a vaccine slot is available at CoWin. The bot was mainly created the CoWin portal had several technical difficulties.

Launched on May 4, the bot has amassed more than 40,000 users since. If a person wants to book a slot, they have to provide their district name or pincode and their age range (18-44 or 44 plus). The bot will then update the person whenever any slot is made available on the CoWin portal through a notification stating the number of available slots and the date of availability of each slot.

“As soon as the registrations for all adults opened up, Indian authorities also opened up the CoWin Application Programming Interface (API) to all developers," said IIIT Delhi in a press release. “Since then, several Indian techies have created solutions that are making the vaccine process smoother. Thanks to the efforts of young geniuses like Rohan Rajpal and Paras Mehan, thousands of people have earned the opportunity to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 without any unnecessary hassle," it further read.

Talking about the significance of the bot, Rohan Rajpal said, “Getting vaccinated is extremely important to safeguard oneself against Covid-19, and we’re trying to do our best to make the process as easy and convenient as possible. It would encourage more people to get vaccinated and hopefully help us tighten the leash on the spread of Covid-19.”

Paras Mehan commented, “This is by far the most impactful project we have ever worked on. We are taking user feedback into consideration and improving it every single day. It feels overwhelming to see people feel safe and happy because of our work."

