Unable to Land Job, Bihar Girl Opens Tea Stall Outside College; Calls it 'Aatmanirbar Bharat'

A native of Purnia, Bihar, Priyanka Gupta, who graduated in economics in 2019, was unable to find a job for years. She has now opened her tea stall outside college. “There are many chaiwallas, why can’t there be a chaiwali?,” she told news agency ANI. The 24-year-old has now set up her tea stall near Women’s College in Patna.

Not only was she unable to find a job in the last two years, but she also appeared for competitive government jobs entrances, but has remained unsuccessful. Now, she has opened her own business of selling tea. As of now, she offers four types of teas — kulhad, masala, paan, and chocolate tea all ranging between Rs 15 to 20. She also offers cookies for Rs 10.

Not just that, she has set up a sign outside her shop that says, “Initiative towards Aatmanirbar Bharat”. She has many other quirky signs including, “Soch mat, chalu kar de bas” (dont think, just do it) and “log kya schoenge, agr yeh bhi hum hi sochenge to fir log kya sochenge” (if we think what people will think, then what will they think). For her tea stall, she borrowed Rs 30,000 from a friend.

Priyanka further says that it was MBA Chaiwala Prafull Billore, who served as an inspiration. Billore, who is the son of a farmer from Madhya Pradesh’s Labravda village, was unable to clear the MBA entrance exam — CAT. But did not give up on his dream of becoming a businessman. He had opened a chai stall and is now a billionaire with over 22 outlets across the country. He also plans to open an international outlet.

He had taken a loan of Rs 10,000 from his father for sake of ‘education’ but instead bought utensils. Unable to get to a management college, he first opened a stall outside his dream college – IIM Ahmedabad and started selling tea.

There have been many instances of students not being able to get a job even after completing graduation. Another example is of an engineer brother duo from West Bengal’s Durgapur. The brothers who had got jobs left it to sell tea. The reason being less salary. The ‘Engineer Chaiwala’ brother duo claim to earn more money selling tea than they did in their jobs as engineers.

