Uncertainty Looms Over JEE Main After Section 144 Imposed in Rajasthan

Hundreds of aspirants are amid uncertainty over the JEE Main 2022 to be held on June 29 as Rajasthan has imposed section 144 after the beheading of a tailor in broad daylight. Internet services too have been suspended across Rajasthan for 24 hours after the incident and Section 144 has been imposed in the state for a month.

Communal tension has erupted in Rajasthan after two men slit the throat of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city over a social media post. The victim had reportedly shared a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her objectionable remark on Prophet Mohammad. Those who killed the tailor also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

The last day of the engineering entrance exam JEE Main 2022 was to be held on June 29, however, if the exam will still be conducted is unsure. This has created a lot of panic among students.

Rajasthan is the hub of coaching institutes, however, the majority of students take exams from Kota and Jaipur regions where the law and order situation is under control, said a coaching institute in charge in the area. Thus this might impact fewer students.

Talking to news18.com on condition of anonymity a coaching institute in charge said, “this is a last-minute change which can create panic and impact students’ future. Currently, students are in a wait-and-watch mode as parents too are unsure about the law and order situation. Further, JEE Main has a second attempt in July too.” He further added, “this might impact fewer kids as in areas with more tension like Udaipur, has fewer enrolments.” The impact, however, cannot be ruled out.

News18.com has contacted the exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding the same, however, a response is awaited. This story will be updated as soon as we get a response.

Earlier too students had asked for postponement of exam citing various reasons including lack of transportation facility due to Agnipath protest, floods in Assam among others.

